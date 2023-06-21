Corey Seager and Andrew Benintendi will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 98 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-leading .273 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 6.1 runs per game (445 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.197).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Perez heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Perez will try to record his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Clarke Schmidt 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Nathan Eovaldi Michael Lorenzen 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.