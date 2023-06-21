Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .268 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while batting .289.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- In 43 of 57 games this season (75.4%) Dubon has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- In 5.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with two or more runs seven times (12.3%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.264
|AVG
|.311
|.279
|OBP
|.344
|.330
|SLG
|.459
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
