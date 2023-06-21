The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.295 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 57 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 35 games this year (47.9%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.1%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .266 AVG .288 .324 OBP .358 .422 SLG .497 17 XBH 17 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 30/17 3 SB 4

