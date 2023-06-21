Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras leads Texas with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .305 with 17 walks and 37 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.8% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this year (28 of 59), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.283
|AVG
|.322
|.333
|OBP
|.377
|.478
|SLG
|.500
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|23/11
|4
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 35th, 1.269 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
