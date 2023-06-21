On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras leads Texas with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .305 with 17 walks and 37 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.8% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 47.5% of his games this year (28 of 59), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .283 AVG .322 .333 OBP .377 .478 SLG .500 8 XBH 13 5 HR 3 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 23/11 4 SB 3

