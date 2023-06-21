Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros play Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +125 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 28 of the 52 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (53.8%).

Houston has a record of 18-9 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 60.8% chance to win.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times this season for a 36-37-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 8-6-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-19 19-15 12-11 26-23 26-26 12-8

