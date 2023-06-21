Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (40-34) and the New York Mets (34-39) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (6-4) will get the nod for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Astros have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Houston is 18-9 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 60.8% chance to win.
  • Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 326 (4.4 per game).
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 16 Reds L 2-1 J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
June 17 Reds L 10-3 Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
June 18 Reds L 9-7 Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
June 19 Mets L 11-1 Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
June 20 Mets W 4-2 Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
June 21 Mets - Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
June 23 @ Dodgers - J.P. France vs TBA
June 24 @ Dodgers - Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
June 25 @ Dodgers - Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
June 27 @ Cardinals - Framber Valdez vs Jack Flaherty
June 28 @ Cardinals - Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery

