Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 47 of 73 games this season (64.4%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (23.3%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has an RBI in 28 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.235
|.343
|OBP
|.331
|.403
|SLG
|.386
|10
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|20
|23/20
|K/BB
|18/19
|3
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.83, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
