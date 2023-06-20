Travis Jankowski is available when the Texas Rangers battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks while batting .286.
  • In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
  • In 34 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In eight games this season (23.5%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more.
  • In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.277 AVG .294
.382 OBP .368
.340 SLG .412
3 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
4/7 K/BB 15/6
5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
