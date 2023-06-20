Rangers vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The Texas Rangers (45-27) take a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will get the nod for the White Sox.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers' Eovaldi (9-3) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 14 starts this season.
- Eovaldi has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
- Cease heads into this outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cease is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.