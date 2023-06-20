You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has nine quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.59), third in WHIP (.982), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0 at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 84 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.340/.462 on the year.

Semien has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 70 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.333/.480 on the year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 64 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 42 RBI.

He's slashing .240/.321/.431 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 15 walks and 38 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.317/.535 on the season.

Robert heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

