The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 77 hits, batting .284 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 51 of 69 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven home a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 34 of 69 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .286 AVG .283 .371 OBP .309 .500 SLG .517 13 XBH 17 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 38/15 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings