Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .262.
- In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 12 of 22 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.213
|AVG
|.324
|.362
|OBP
|.342
|.404
|SLG
|.514
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|12/10
|K/BB
|7/1
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
