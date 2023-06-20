Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .107 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.
- Meyers has had a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Meyers has driven in a run in 13 games this season (24.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.181
|AVG
|.279
|.287
|OBP
|.333
|.340
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|32/13
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
