The Dallas Cowboys have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the NFL as of July 2.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th defensively with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

Dallas went 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Pollard also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three TDs.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, catching 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Micah Parsons amassed 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +5000 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +5000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +5000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +6600 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3300 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +6600

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.