Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (39-34) against the New York Mets (34-38) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (6-5) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (2-3) will get the nod for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 27, or 52.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 21-14 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 322 (4.4 per game).

The Astros have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule