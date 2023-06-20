The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while hitting .242.

In 63.9% of his games this year (46 of 72), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 27 games this season (37.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (44.4%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .248 AVG .235 .345 OBP .331 .386 SLG .386 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 20 RBI 20 22/20 K/BB 18/19 3 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings