On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .274 with eight doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Diaz has had a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (17.6%).

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 12 games this season.

He has scored in 14 of 34 games so far this year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .306 AVG .246 .327 OBP .258 .612 SLG .386 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 8 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

