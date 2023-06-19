How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager hit the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .272 batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 434 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.341) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.193 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Heaney has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Trevor Richards
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Mike Clevinger
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Severino
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
