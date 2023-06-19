The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +115 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is listed for this game.

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +115 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 27-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.9% of those games).

Texas has a record of 22-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (68.8% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Texas has played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-27-4).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 20-14 21-7 23-19 31-18 13-8

