The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Banks and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks

Tanner Banks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .272.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 53 of 70 games this season (75.7%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 70), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 30 games this season (42.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .286 AVG .259 .373 OBP .338 .486 SLG .374 16 XBH 11 6 HR 2 24 RBI 16 36/19 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings