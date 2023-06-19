Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Mitch Garver (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Banks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .255 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|3
|.298
|AVG
|.000
|.353
|OBP
|.200
|.574
|SLG
|.000
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|0
|16/4
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Banks makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old southpaw has appeared in relief six times this season.
- In six appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.86 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .220 against him.
