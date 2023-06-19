Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 against the Reds.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .286 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 112th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.1% of them.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.4%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (51.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .257 AVG .311 .273 OBP .344 .324 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings