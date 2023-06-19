Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Banks and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 11 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .309.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|21
|.372
|AVG
|.235
|.422
|OBP
|.279
|.628
|SLG
|.370
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Banks will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of six appearances so far.
- In six appearances this season, he has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .220 against him.
