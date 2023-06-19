The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .252 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .304 with one homer.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (30.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (11 of 36), with two or more RBI six times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .333 AVG .164 .413 OBP .239 .606 SLG .295 10 XBH 4 4 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/7 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings