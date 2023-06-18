Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .257 with seven doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 11 games this year.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (42.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.273
|AVG
|.246
|.298
|OBP
|.258
|.591
|SLG
|.386
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.23 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
