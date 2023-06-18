The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 94 total home runs.

Texas' .454 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .270 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging six runs per game (423 total).

The Rangers have a league-best .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (6-2 with a 2.32 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, June 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed nine innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Gray is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Gray will try to build on a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray -

