Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (13.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (39.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.366
|OBP
|.338
|.484
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|19
|17/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|6
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
