Corey Seager and his .467 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .348 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

In 79.5% of his games this season (31 of 39), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (25.6%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 51.3% of his games this year, Seager has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (46.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (20.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .376 AVG .306 .439 OBP .362 .710 SLG .532 17 XBH 8 7 HR 3 20 RBI 17 14/12 K/BB 15/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings