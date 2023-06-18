Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Corey Seager and his .467 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .348 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 79.5% of his games this season (31 of 39), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (25.6%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51.3% of his games this year, Seager has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (46.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (20.5%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.376
|AVG
|.306
|.439
|OBP
|.362
|.710
|SLG
|.532
|17
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|14/12
|K/BB
|15/6
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
