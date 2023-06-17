On Saturday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
  • In 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (34 of 68), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.295 AVG .259
.382 OBP .338
.508 SLG .374
16 XBH 11
6 HR 2
24 RBI 16
35/18 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
