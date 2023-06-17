On Saturday, Marcus Semien (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Semien has recorded a hit in 54 of 69 games this season (78.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 34 games this season (49.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season (60.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .274 AVG .292 .335 OBP .362 .432 SLG .514 16 XBH 17 3 HR 7 20 RBI 33 20/14 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings