Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .293.

In 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .349 AVG .235 .398 OBP .279 .616 SLG .370 11 XBH 7 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 18/7 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings