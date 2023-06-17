Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .293.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.349
|AVG
|.235
|.398
|OBP
|.279
|.616
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|18/7
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Richards (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
