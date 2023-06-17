Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Reds on June 17, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and others are available in the Houston Astros-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bielak Stats
- Brandon Bielak (3-3) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|9
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .285/.357/.451 so far this season.
- Tucker will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .237/.333/.376 slash line so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.356/.427 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .274/.356/.468 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
