The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .269 with seven doubles, four home runs and three walks.

In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 10 games this season.

He has scored in 13 games this season (41.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .306 AVG .246 .333 OBP .258 .611 SLG .386 5 XBH 6 3 HR 1 6 RBI 4 6/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

