A match in the cinch Championships round of 16 is coming up for Ben Shelton, and he will be playing Lorenzo Musetti. Shelton's odds to win it all at The Queen's Club are +2200.

Shelton at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton has advanced to the round of 16, where he will play Musetti on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:00 AM ET (after getting past Jeffrey John Wolf 7-6, 7-6).

Shelton Stats

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shelton beat No. 47-ranked Wolf, 7-6, 7-6.

Shelton has not won any of his 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 11-17.

Shelton has played 29.0 games per match in his 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 16.7% on return.

