Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .283 with seven doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has not homered in his 32 games this season.

Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 32 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .268 AVG .294 .362 OBP .368 .341 SLG .412 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 15/6 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings