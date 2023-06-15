Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (42-25) and the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 15.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Rangers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 25 (65.8%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 24-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 415 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule