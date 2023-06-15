On Thursday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .286.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .341 AVG .000 .386 OBP .200 .659 SLG .000 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 0 12/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings