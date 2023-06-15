The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .532 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .296.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

In 77.4% of his 53 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.7%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (24.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 of 53 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .277 AVG .311 .293 OBP .344 .351 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 10/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

