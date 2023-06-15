On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras leads Texas in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 57 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 37th in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 53 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (47.2%), including six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .286 AVG .318 .345 OBP .377 .442 SLG .509 6 XBH 13 3 HR 3 11 RBI 17 20/6 K/BB 19/11 4 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings