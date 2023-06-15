Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 7 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-3.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 41.0% of his games this year (16 of 39), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (10.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.167 AVG .237
.348 OBP .366
.278 SLG .390
2 XBH 5
1 HR 2
1 RBI 4
14/7 K/BB 19/7
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.