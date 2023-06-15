Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros against MacKenzie Gore and the Washington NationalsJune 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 10, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .256.

Pena has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (12.9%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.0% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .221 AVG .290 .296 OBP .326 .393 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 36/5 5 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings