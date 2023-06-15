Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros against MacKenzie Gore and the Washington NationalsJune 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 10, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .256.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (12.9%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.221
|AVG
|.290
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.393
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|5
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.04), 56th in WHIP (1.391), and fourth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
