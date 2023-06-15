Ezequiel Duran -- .242 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .295 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (31 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Duran has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .353 AVG .235 .402 OBP .279 .624 SLG .370 11 XBH 7 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 18/7 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings