The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .357 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Seager enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .550 with three homers.

In 29 of 36 games this season (80.6%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (38.9%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (25.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (52.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (25.0%).

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (47.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .395 AVG .306 .457 OBP .362 .728 SLG .532 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 19 RBI 17 13/11 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

