Alex Bregman will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (39-29) on Thursday, June 15, when they battle Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (26-40) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +160 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

Houston has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 10-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 1st

