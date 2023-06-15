Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 78 total home runs.

Houston ranks 17th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 18th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Houston has the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (309 total runs).

The Astros are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.235).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (7-1) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Javier has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Javier will try to last five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Hunter Brown Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Justin Verlander

