Thursday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (39-29) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (26-40) at 8:10 PM (on June 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and MacKenzie Gore (3-5) for the Nationals.

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have won one of their last two games against the spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 46 times and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Astros Schedule