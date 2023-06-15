Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .220 with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .243.
- In 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%) Bregman has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 26 games this season (38.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.235
|.347
|OBP
|.331
|.386
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|20/17
|K/BB
|18/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (3-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.391 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
