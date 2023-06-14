The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has seven doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .261.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (41.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 18
.290 AVG .246
.324 OBP .258
.548 SLG .386
4 XBH 6
2 HR 1
4 RBI 4
5/1 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Gray (4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
