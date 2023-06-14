The Dallas Wings (5-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the game.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: NBA TV and BSSW

Wings vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 87 Sparks 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-9.3)

Dallas (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.4

Wings vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Dallas is 4-4-0 this season.

Out of Dallas' games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

Because of the Wings' defensive struggles this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 85.0 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks second-best in the league averaging 86.3 points per game.

Dallas is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 38.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 36.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Wings are dominating in terms of turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and third-best in forced turnovers (15.2 per contest).

Although the Wings sport just a 29.5% three-point percentage (worst in WNBA), they rank third-best in the league by draining 7.8 three-pointers per contest.

The Wings are surrendering 7.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Dallas has taken 65.4% two-pointers (accounting for 74.4% of the team's buckets) and 34.6% three-pointers (25.6%).

