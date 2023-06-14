The Dallas Wings (5-4) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) after winning four straight home games. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-3.5) 166.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-4.5) 166.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-3.5) 166.5 -190 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sparks have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Los Angeles has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.
  • The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of times this season.

